Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Rushil Decor launches AI-generated TV ad
Highlights
Hyderabad: Rushil Decor, a company intolaminate and MDF panel boards, launched AI generated television advertisement ‘MDF means VIR MDF.’ The new TVC...
Hyderabad: Rushil Decor, a company intolaminate and MDF panel boards, launched AI generated television advertisement ‘MDF means VIR MDF.’ The new TVC showcases the power of MDF, which is a better alternative to plywood and other wood-based panels.
The campaign introduces a mascot who personifies the strength and durability of VIR MDF. It encourages carpenters, interior decorators, and others to embrace VIR MDF for durable and stylish furniture, shelves, doors, cabinets and other applications. Rushil Thakkar, Director, Rushil Decor Ltd, said: “Rushil decor is known for adopting newer technologies to meet growing consumer demand.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS