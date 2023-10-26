Rushil Decor launches AI-generated TV ad

Hyderabad: Rushil Decor, a company intolaminate and MDF panel boards, launched AI generated television advertisement ‘MDF means VIR MDF.’ The new TVC showcases the power of MDF, which is a better alternative to plywood and other wood-based panels.

The campaign introduces a mascot who personifies the strength and durability of VIR MDF. It encourages carpenters, interior decorators, and others to embrace VIR MDF for durable and stylish furniture, shelves, doors, cabinets and other applications. Rushil Thakkar, Director, Rushil Decor Ltd, said: “Rushil decor is known for adopting newer technologies to meet growing consumer demand.

