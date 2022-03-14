'Sachi Saheli' made an 'Unbelievable record across India on 'International Women's Day'

Chandigarh. Divisa Herbals Pvt. Ltd ran a campaign called "MERA GIFT" for women all over India on the occasion of International Women's Day. The information regarding this campaign was made public on 8th March via renowned newspapers of India and through famous T.V channels and digital media platforms. To get this gift, women needed to scan the QR given by the company. Upon scanning the code, a bottle of Sachi Saheli Ayurvedic Tonic was sent to the women right at the comfort of their homes.

Company representative Sonia Bajaj said that this offer started on 8th March at 12:01 am, and within a few hours, lakhs of women visited the website of Sachi Saheli. The company was receiving thousands of orders every minute. The situation reached the extent that this offer had to be closed at 2 pm due to unforeseen circumstances.

Under this campaign, no fee of any kind was charged from any consumer, including the shipping. The process of ordering free Sachi Saheli Ayurvedic Tonic was easy so that every woman could take advantage of it. The Company sent this gift to 1,16,241 women on International Women's Day who showed their interest in staying healthy by ordering it.

Everyone knows that women have difficulty focusing on their health because of the difficult lifestyle. However, during this campaign, over one lakh women of India proved by ordering Sachi Saheli that today's woman is health-conscious. Sonia said that it is the trust of women-only that Sachi Saheli has been able to live up to their expectations over the years. Women are consuming it from every corner of India & it is becoming a part of every household.

Let this be known that Divisa Herbals product of 'Sachi Saheli Ayurvedic Tonic' is made from 67 natural herbs which are helpful for difficult problems like pain, irritability, fatigue, weakness, lower back difficulties and immunity etc. Not only this, but Indian cinema's famous actress Raveena Tandon also uses it regularly.