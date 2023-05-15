Live
Sachin Tendulkar picks stake in Hyderabad firm
Sachin Tendulkar has invested an undisclosed investment in city-based Azad Engineering, which provides engineering and technology solutions for global OEMs in the clean energy, aerospace, defence and oil &gas segments.
The investment from Sachin Tendulkar allows Azad Engineering to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives of the Central government, according to a release.
Rakesh Chopdar, Founder and Managing Director of Azad Engineering, said in the release that “we are thrilled to have Sachin Tendulkar as in investor and it is a tremendous honour for us. As a company, we’re committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance, Azad will focus our vision and create more growth and innovation opportunities for India.” The company has qualified for manufacturing over 1,500 unique parts and exports to more than 20 countries. Its two new cutting-edge manufacturing plants are coming up, each ten times larger than its current facilities.
Azad Engineering in last 10 years recorded an encouraging growth with state-of-the-art facilities, process engineering mastery, supply chain efficiency, and infrastructure that surpasses industry standards to meet the demands of its OEM clients.
The company works with marquee global clients such as Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, Eaton, GE Aerospace, Baker Hughes, and domestic giants like HAL, Godrej, TATA, Mahindra Aerospace among others.