Salesforce appoints Sanket Atal as India MD

Bengaluru: Cloud software firm Salesforce on Friday announced appointment of Sanket Atal as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Sites (India).

Atal will report to Arundhati Bhattacharya, CEO and Chairperson, Salesforce India.

"Atal's appointment is a reflection of our commitment and continued investment in India. We welcome him to Salesforce and look forward to driving even greater innovation and success in this market," said Bhattacharya.

Atal will be tasked with driving the next phase of growth for Salesforce in India combining the best of design thinking and digital strategies to build breakthrough customer experiences and ways of working with specific focus on operational execution.

India is home to the second highest Salesforce workforce outside of the US, with over 4,000 employees across Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru.

"Given my passion and deep experience with the startup ecosystem, I am also excited to empower businesses of all sizes, particularly startups, to create future-ready solutions leveraging the Salesforce platform, said Atal who will officially join the company on March 15.

Launched in 2016, the Salesforce Centre of Excellence (CoE) located in Hyderabad has been instrumental in fuelling innovation globally, building end-to-end solutions for customers.

Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age.