Samsung Brings ‘AI Home: Future Living, Now’ to India

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, today unveiled its vision for “AI Home: Future Living, Now” at its flagship store in Jio World Plaza, BKC, Mumbai. Samsung AI Home is a next-generation connected living ecosystem that unites appliances, devices, and services to deliver unmatched convenience, energy efficiency, and personalised experiences — all with security and privacy at the core.

At the heart of this launch is Samsung’s Future Living vision: unlocking a world where intelligence is not confined to a single device, but shared seamlessly across every screen, appliance, and service. AI Home embodies this vision through three foundational strengths — Samsung’s leadership in AI, the unmatched breadth of its device portfolio, and a trusted, secure ecosystem.

Imagine a home that knows you. The lights switch on as you arrive, the air conditioner adjusts to your perfect sleep temperature, the washing machine recommends the right cycle, and the TV queues up your favourite show — all automatically. Samsung AI Home makes this everyday reality possible, not just for a select few, but for everyone.

Aiming towards ambient intelligence, the system learns continuously from user behaviour and environmental cues to automate comfort, care, energy savings, and security. From an AC that adapts as you rest, to a fridge that suggests meals based on your dietary goals, to SmartThings-enabled devices syncing effortlessly in the background — every interaction is enriched with contextual, human-centred intelligence.

Future Living, Now in India

“At Samsung, we are not just imagining the future of AI; with the integration of Galaxy AI, Vision AI and Bespoke AI through our SmartThings ecosystem, we’re building it into people’s daily lives. With the launch of Samsung AI Home here, we are bringing Future Living into Indian homes — making everyday living more convenient, efficient, healthy, and safe. India is at the heart of this journey. Our three R&D centres in India are shaping exciting AI innovations here and taking them to the world. This launch reflects our deep commitment to shaping future lifestyles of millions of Indian families with meaningful and safer technologies,” said JB Park, President and CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia.

Samsung AI Home is built on experiences that are proactive and cohesive across categories. Galaxy AI, on your devices and wearables fuels on-the-go productivity and wellness, Vision AI brings natural language interaction and smart recommendations to your TV, and Bespoke AI appliances take the guesswork out of household chores. With a unified UI across devices, it all works together to create a home that not only works for you but works with you. And at the heart of it all is Samsung SmartThings App that connects Samsung products in addition to thousands of partner devices.

It's a home that recognizes who you are, what you need, and what matters most. It’s Future Living, Now.





AI Home Experiences: Ease, Care, Save, Secure

Samsung AI Smart Home is built around four experiences that together redefine how families live. At its core is Ease — the power to simplify life by automating daily routines so seamlessly that it feels like having a personal concierge. Lights, temperature, and even household chores adjust themselves in anticipation, freeing up time and energy for what matters most.





Equally important is Care, which places wellbeing at the heart of the home. Through connected devices and services, AI Home supports healthier lifestyles — from personalised sleep settings and wellness checks to nutrition planning and even care for loved ones and pets.





The system also delivers tangible, measurable benefits through Save. With SmartThings Energy, homes become more efficient, reducing energy usage and cutting costs — washing machine energy consumption alone can drop by up to 70%[1,2]. These intelligent savings not only lighten household expenses but also contribute to a greener planet.





Finally, Secure ensures that innovation never comes at the cost of safety. Samsung Knox Vault protects sensitive data at the hardware level, while Knox Matrix extends blockchain-based protection across the connected ecosystem, giving families confidence that their digital lives are as safe as their physical ones[3].





Together, these four experiences make Samsung AI Home not just a collection of smart devices, but a true living environment — one that is intuitive, caring, efficient, and secure.

