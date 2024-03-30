Live
- Balavana- Dr. Karanth’s legacy water-starved
- BJP fields ex-diplomat Taranjit Sandhu from Amritsar; replaces Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur
- Bangalore devotee dies in a accident in Tirumala.
- Centre approves 3 months extension to Maharashtra Chief Secretary
- Assembly Polls: 10 BJP candidates, including CM & Dy CM, win unopposed in Arunachal
- Nani, Srikanth Odela reunite for explosive action thriller ‘Nani33’
- 6 guarantees should be taken in to public. Excise minister Jupally Krishna Rao.
- BJP Alampur Constituency wide level meeting held success.
- '10th' examinations ended peacefully in the district
- EC directs volunteers to stay away from Cash Distribution amid MCC
Just In
Samsung Chairman Lee mourns death of Hyosung honorary chairman
Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Saturday expressed condolences following the death of Hyosung Group Chairman Emeritus, Cho Suck-rai.
Seoul : Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on Saturday expressed condolences following the death of Hyosung Group Chairman Emeritus, Cho Suck-rai.
Lee, accompanied by his mother Hong Ra-hee, paid his respects at the funeral altar for Cho at Severance Hospital in central Seoul around 2 p.m. His presence marked the first visit by a Korean business leader outside the deceased chairman's relatives, reports Yonhap news agency.
But he did not make any comments during his visit. Lee's attendance underscored the longstanding connection between Samsung Group and Hyosung Group, rooted in the close business partnership between their founders.
Cho's father, the late Hyosung founder Cho Hong-jai, founded and operated Samsung Corp. in 1948 with Samsung's late founder Lee Byung-chul, before breaking away to establish Hyosung Corp. in 1962.
Meanwhile, the late Cho, who stepped down from the management of the company in 2017 due to his advanced age and health, died on Friday at the age of 89.