Samsung Galaxy devices get AI features

Samsung Electronics on Thursday announced the availability of Galaxy AI features on more Galaxy devices through a new One UI 6.1 update engineered to further the democratisation of mobile AI.



The update will be available across the Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, Z Fold5, Z Flip5 and Tab S9 series, starting to roll out from the end of March. Aligning with the recently launched Galaxy S24 series, this update elevates the standard of users’ mobile AI experience through a hybrid approach that combines on-device and cloud-based AI.