Samsung launches Galaxy Z ‘Flip4 and Fold4’ in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Samsung, consumer electronic brand launched two new smartphones in its flagship series, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 at an event held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on Thursday. These are fourth generation of flip and fold phones in its Galaxy Z series.



Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product marketing at Samsung India officially launched the phones in Hyderabad.

Speaking exclusively with BizzBuzz after the launch, Aditya Babbar, said: "We are happy to launch the fourth Generation of galaxy Z series phones. The new devices offer the ultimate tools for both productivity and Self-Expression. Samsung on 16th August recorded nearly 50,000 orders within just 12-hours of opening a window for pre-bookings for the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 phones."