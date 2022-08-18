  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

Samsung launches Galaxy Z 'Flip4 and Fold4' in Hyderabad

Samsung launches Galaxy Z ‘Flip4 and Fold4’ in Hyderabad
x

Samsung launches Galaxy Z ‘Flip4 and Fold4’ in Hyderabad

Highlights

Samsung, consumer electronic brand launched two new smartphones in its flagship series, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 at an event held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Samsung, consumer electronic brand launched two new smartphones in its flagship series, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and the Galaxy Z Fold4 at an event held at Park Hyatt, Hyderabad on Thursday. These are fourth generation of flip and fold phones in its Galaxy Z series.

Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head of Product marketing at Samsung India officially launched the phones in Hyderabad.

Speaking exclusively with BizzBuzz after the launch, Aditya Babbar, said: "We are happy to launch the fourth Generation of galaxy Z series phones. The new devices offer the ultimate tools for both productivity and Self-Expression. Samsung on 16th August recorded nearly 50,000 orders within just 12-hours of opening a window for pre-bookings for the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 phones."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X