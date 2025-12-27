Samsung To Unveil Next Phase of AI Appliances, Push Boundaries of TVs at CES: JB Park

Samsung is all set to rollout its vision for the Device eXperience Division in 2026 and its new AI-driven customer experiences at CES, the world’s largest IT and home appliance exhibition.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said, "Samsung AI appliances are approaching another turning point, delivering differentiated experiences that more deeply understand users’ daily lives and significantly enhance the value of everyday living. The next phase will be unveiled at CES 2026, the world’s largest consumer electronics and IT exhibition. We will also push boundaries of TV at 'The First Look' event on January 4, 2026 at Las Vegas."

At CES, Samsung will highlight a series of improvements in home living that merge AI-powered customized care and powerful hardware-supported performance. We will enhance our Bespoke AI living appliance lineup with smarter fabric care, intuitive temperature control and more convenient cleaning experiences — all designed to adapt to users’ lifestyles through seamless synergy between its devices.

Featured innovations at CES include the upgraded Bespoke AI AirDresser, Bespoke AI Laundry Combo, Bespoke AI WindFree Pro Air Conditioner and the flagship Bespoke AI Jet Bot Steam Ultra robot vacuum.

Samsung, the world’s leader in TVs for 20 years running, will also showcase an expanded Micro RGB TV lineup. The new expansive range introduces the next evolution of Samsung’s Micro RGB display technology, setting a new standard for premium home viewing

Samsung will also present a new Bespoke AI Refrigerator Family Hub, equipped with the upgraded AI Vision. The feature’s key upgrade is its functions built with Google Gemini, which marks the first time that it is being integrated into a refrigerator

With the upgraded AI Vision, Samsung becomes more fluent in food recognition and expands the reach of kitchen experiences. Previously, it could recognize up to 37 types of fresh food and 50 types of pre-registered processed food on-device. The latest version ready to be unveiled at CES is built to unlock its existing limitations to recognize more food items, offering a comprehensive and flexible experience

Mr. Park said Samsung employs more than 10,000 bright engineers in India who are involved in AI transformations that the brand has set its sights on for the next 30 years.

"We have three R&D centres in India besides a design centre that contribute not only to innovations in India but also to global products and technology. I believe as we focus on smart homes, connected living and intelligent devices driven by AI, India will play a key role in leading global innovations,” he added.