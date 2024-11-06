  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value

Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
x
Highlights

Samsung is the number 1 smartphone brand by value in India for the third straight quarter in 2024, according to data released by Counterpoint Research.

Hyderabad: Samsung is the number 1 smartphone brand by value in India for the third straight quarter in 2024, according to data released by Counterpoint Research. In Q3 2024, the Indian smartphone market achieved its highest-ever value led by Samsung which accounted for 23 per cent market share, the research agency said.

“The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth fuelled by a premiumisation trend supported by aggressive EMI offers, and trade-ins. Samsung currently leads the market by value with a 23 per cent share, maintaining its position by prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series and enhancing its value-driven portfolio.

To strengthen its market presence, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium models in the A series, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments,” Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick