Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value

Hyderabad: Samsung is the number 1 smartphone brand by value in India for the third straight quarter in 2024, according to data released by Counterpoint Research. In Q3 2024, the Indian smartphone market achieved its highest-ever value led by Samsung which accounted for 23 per cent market share, the research agency said.

“The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth fuelled by a premiumisation trend supported by aggressive EMI offers, and trade-ins. Samsung currently leads the market by value with a 23 per cent share, maintaining its position by prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series and enhancing its value-driven portfolio.

To strengthen its market presence, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium models in the A series, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments,” Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said.