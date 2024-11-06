Live
- Young woman dies after eating food at restaurant
- Your love for sarees may raise risk of skin cancer, warns study
- BRS leaders support auto drivers’ protest
- Ensure smooth grain procurement for farmers: Special Officer
- iOS 18.2 May Soon Estimate Your iPhone's Charging Time
- CM assurance: Will appoint commissioners to municipalities
- CM Revanth Reddy to Review ROR Act at 4 PM Today
- Karnataka farmers flock to procurement centres
- Millers’ cooperation urged in paddy procurement
- Emphasis on restoration of 700-yr-old Indreshwara temple
Just In
Samsung tops smartphone mkt by value
Samsung is the number 1 smartphone brand by value in India for the third straight quarter in 2024, according to data released by Counterpoint Research.
Hyderabad: Samsung is the number 1 smartphone brand by value in India for the third straight quarter in 2024, according to data released by Counterpoint Research. In Q3 2024, the Indian smartphone market achieved its highest-ever value led by Samsung which accounted for 23 per cent market share, the research agency said.
“The market is increasingly shifting toward value growth fuelled by a premiumisation trend supported by aggressive EMI offers, and trade-ins. Samsung currently leads the market by value with a 23 per cent share, maintaining its position by prioritising its flagship Galaxy S series and enhancing its value-driven portfolio.
To strengthen its market presence, Samsung is integrating Galaxy AI features into its mid-range and affordable premium models in the A series, encouraging consumers to upgrade to higher price segments,” Senior Research Analyst Prachir Singh said.