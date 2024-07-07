Samsung Unveils ‘Bespoke AI Days’ Offers on AI-Powered Digital Appliances

Samsung, India's largest consumer electronics brand, today announced exciting promotions on its range of Bespoke AI-powered digital appliances. With these offers, Samsung aims to democratize AI and make its digital appliances more accessible for consumers. Samsung’s new range of Bespoke appliances enable smart living by seamlessly integrating AI to streamline tasks, allowing users to reclaim time for more meaningful pursuits in life, perfectly aligning with the ethos of "Do Less, Live More."





For the next 10 days beginning July 5, customers can seize exclusive offers to explore the advantages of AI-driven living. These Bespoke AI-powered appliances empower users to personalize settings, offer user-friendly controls for all ages, and deliver prompt diagnostics for optimal functionality.



“With Bespoke AI, Samsung has made premium global technology accessible to Indian consumers. These home appliances offer customization of choices, ease of control, unparalleled convenience, energy efficiency, and cutting-edge technology to all consumers. Through ‘Bespoke AI Days’ offers, we aim to provide attractive cashbacks and zero down payment to customers who seek to upgrade to a premium segment of home appliances. This limited-period offer makes AI more accessible, enabling our customers to “do less and live more,” said Saurabh Baishakhia, Senior Director, Digital Appliances, Samsung India.

Giving modern Indian households access to creating smart homes, the exciting offers on Samsung’s range of Bespoke AI-powered digital appliances are applicable from July 5 to July 14, 2024. The ‘Bespoke AI Days’ offers will be applicable on Samsung.com, leading retail stores, and other online platforms, ensuring convenience for consumers nationwide.

Customers purchasing Samsung's AI-powered digital appliances during ‘Bespoke AI Days’ can enjoy significant benefits such as cashback up to INR 20000 and zero down payment. Consumers can get INR 9000 cashback on the AI-powered EcoBubble washing machine models while the Bespoke AI Microwave Oven comes with a generous cashback of INR 12,000.

The ‘Bespoke AI Days’ offers are also available on:

AI-powered refrigerators - 4 Door Bespoke AI Family Hub+, 4 Door Bespoke AI Convertible French Door, 4 Door AI Convertible French Door

AI-powered washing machines - AI Ecobubble Front load and Ecobubble Top load

AI-powered Windfree Air conditioners

Select Bespoke AI microwave ovens

Samsung’s AI-powered refrigerators come with AI vision camera that helps in automatic food recognition of up to 33 food items initially. The refrigerator, through its screens, suggests what to cook for lunch, or dinner, based on the food items stored. Furthermore, with smart food management system, users can know when a specific food item in the refrigerator is about to expire.

The AI-powered EcoBubble washing machine models come with AI Control, which learns and adapts to users' laundry routines, optimizing wash cycles for maximum efficiency and convenience. In addition, the AI Wash feature senses the weight of the load, the kind of fabrics involved and their softness, water level, soiling level, and detergent level to create a custom wash recipe. Additionally, the washing machines also feature 45% Care Fabric Technology, providing gentle yet effective cleaning to extend the lifespan of delicate fabrics.

Samsung’s latest AI-powered air conditioners also come with welcome cooling function, through which users can cool their home even from a distant location. Furthermore, AI Geo fencing allows users to set commands and the SmartThings application will send you a notification to start or turn off your appliances when you are within a specified range or moving away from the range (The specified range is between 150 meters to 30 kilometers).

With an optimized energy saving method using AI algorithm based on usage patterns, the AI Power mode for Samsung devices intelligently adjusts performance settings to prioritize energy efficiency, providing up to 10% energy savings in refrigerators, up to 20% in air conditioners, and up to 70% in washing machines. Samsung's AI range also includes Smart Diagnosis technology, enabling these appliances to self-diagnose issues and notify users via a smartphone app, ensuring quick and efficient troubleshooting.