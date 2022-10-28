Sathguru Management in top 75 best workplaces for women

Hyderabad: Sathguru Management Consultants, a city-based advisory firm on Thursday said it has received recognition by making way in the 'Top 75 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022,' in mid-size company category, by Great Place to Work India.

Women take up 39 per cent of Sathguru's total workforce. While in certain teams, the percentage of female employees goes upto 94 per cent. 40 per cent of their Board of Directors are women, and about 39 per cent of their female workforce are in leadership roles across departments of the organisation, the company stated. Every year, for assessment and benchmarking of workplace culture, the Great Place to Work Institute receives entries from more than 10,000 organisations across 60 countries.

Based on an evaluation methodology, the Top 75 organisations among India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022 have been recognised, for the 5th edition. "Gender parity in leadership roles is typically attributed to breaking the glass ceiling for women to glide their way to the top. At Sathguru, there is no glass ceiling to begin with.

We have fostered a culture where every individual regardless of gender, age, race, or religion can make space for themselves. Merit has been and will continue to be the cornerstone at all stages of decision-making at Sathguru," says Hemalatha Vijayaraghavan, Director of Sathguru Management Consultants.