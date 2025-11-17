Sebi nod for Clean Max, Nephrocare

New Delhi: Commercialrenewable electricity provider Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions and dialysis services provider Nephrocare Health Services have secured Sebi’s approval to raise funds through initial public offerings (IPOs), an update with the regulator showed. Together, the two companies are aiming to raise at least Rs 5,553 crore.

Both companies, which filed their preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in August, obtained their observations between October 30 and November 4, according to the update. In regulatory terms, Sebi’s observations are equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue. As per the draft papers, Clean Max is seeking to raise Rs 5,200 crore through its IPO, comprising a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 1,500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 3,700 crore by promoters and an investor shareholder.

The OFS consists of the offloading of shares by founder Kuldeep Pratap Jain, BGTF One Holdings (DIFC) Ltd, KEMPINC LLP, Augment India I Holdings, LLC and DSDG Holdings APS. Proceeds from the fresh issue amounting to Rs 1,125 crore will be used to repay debt, while the balance will go towards general corporate purposes. Founded in 2010, CleanMax specialises in net-zero and decarbonisation solutions for commercial and industrial customers. Its offerings include renewable power supply --wind, solar, hybrid -- energy services, and carbon credit solutions.

The IPO of Nephrocare Health Services, known for its brand NephroPlus, involves a fresh issue of equity shares valued at Rs 353.4 crore and an OFS of 1.27 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders.

As part of the OFS, promoters -- Investcorp Private Equity Fund II, Healthcare Parent Ltd, Investcorp Growth Opportunity Fund and Edoras Investment Holdings Pte Ltd -- will offload shares.