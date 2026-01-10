Sebi revamps stockbrokers rules after 30 years

New Delhi: Market regulator Sebi has overhauled its more than three-decade-old stockbroker regulations, allowing brokers to carry out activities under the framework of other financial regulators, in a move aimed at providing ease of compliance as well as ease of doing business. The new rule --- replacing Sebi's (Stock Brokers) Regulations 1992 with the Sebi (Stock Brokers) Regulations 2026 (SB Regulation) -- simplified regulatory language, removed outdated provisions, and introduced clearer definitions.

Under the new rule, Sebi, in its notification on Wednesday, said, "A stock broker may carry out an activity under the regulatory framework of the other financial sector regulator or any other specified authority in the manner as may be specified by the Board. Such activity shall fall under the purview of the concerned financial sector regulator or authority."

Also, the SB Regulations have been structured into eleven chapters, comprehensively covering key aspects of the regulatory regime for stockbrokers. As part of the restructuring, Sebi has deleted certain schedules that are no longer required and integrated relevant ones directly into the regulations as chapters to improve readability and understanding.

In addition, the overall structure has been streamlined through the removal of repetitive provisions and the consolidation and re-arrangement of sections relating to underwriting, code of conduct, and other activities permitted for stockbrokers. To further enhance clarity, Sebi has amended several key definitions, including those relating to clearing member, professional clearing member, proprietary trading member, proprietary trading, and designated director.