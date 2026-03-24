Sensex crashes 1,836 points

Mumbai: Indian stock markets ended sharply lower on Monday due to rising tensions in the Middle East. The Sensex crashed 1,836 points to close at 72,696.39, while the Nifty fell 601.85 points, or 2.6 percent, to settle at 22,512.65. The fall reflects growing fear among investors as geopolitical risks increase.

The main reason for the market crash is the rising conflict between the United States and Iran. Investors are worried that the situation could worsen, affecting global trade and economic stability. Tensions have also pushed crude oil prices higher, adding to inflation concerns. Brent crude rose to around $108.73 per barrel.

Market volatility increased significantly during the session. The India VIX, also known as the fear index, jumped over 17 percent to 26.73.

Higher volatility shows that investors are uncertain and cautious, leading to heavy selling across the market.

Midcap and smallcap stocks saw even bigger losses compared to benchmark indices. The Nifty MidCap index fell 3.69 percent, while the SmallCap index declined 4.16 percent. This indicates that selling pressure was widespread and not limited to large companies.

Construction-related stocks were among the worst performers, with the Nifty Construction Durable index falling more than 5 percent. Realty and metal stocks also dropped sharply. However, IT stocks showed some resilience and recorded smaller losses compared to other sectors.