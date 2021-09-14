  • Menu
September 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Rising for the second time in the last three sessions, the domestic equity markets settled in green on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex closed 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09 while the Nifty 50 index rose 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,380. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
IndusInd Bank 1035.5 3.93 999 1039 997.6
HCL Technologies 1237 2.37 1216 1240.6 1207
Hero MotoCorp 2846 2.01 2800 2861 2800
Adani Ports 756.5 1.53 747.8 762.75 745.45
Tata Motors 305.75 1.51 302.25 307.2 302.2
Bajaj Auto 3754.55 1.49 3717.4 3767 3690
Larsen & Turbo 1696.5 1.48 1676 1698.8 1675.4
Tech Mahindra 1449.1 1.37 1435 1457 1429.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1865 1.36 1850 1879 1845.15
ITC 216.75 1.21 214.9 217.25 214.2


Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
UltraTech Cement 7855 -1.13 7970 7973.05 7850
HDFC 2820.2 -1.04 2864.95 2869 2810
BPCL 492.95 -1.03 501 503 490.5
Nestle India 20242 -1.03 20450 20609.15 20180
Tata Steel 1451.4 -0.82 1476 1476 1449
Hindustan Unilever 2764.45 -0.79 2802 2804 2751.05
Bajaj Finserv 16840 -0.58 17000 17040 16795.8
Bajaj Finance 7415 -0.41 7480 7530 7408
UPL 753 -0.4 760.9 764.85 751
HDFC Bank 1550 -0.36 1560 1564.5 1546.6

