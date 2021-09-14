September 14: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex closed 69.33 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 58,247.09 while the Nifty 50 index rose 24.70 points or 0.14 per cent to end at 17,380.
- Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1035.5
|3.93
|999
|1039
|997.6
|HCL Technologies
|1237
|2.37
|1216
|1240.6
|1207
|Hero MotoCorp
|2846
|2.01
|2800
|2861
|2800
|Adani Ports
|756.5
|1.53
|747.8
|762.75
|745.45
|Tata Motors
|305.75
|1.51
|302.25
|307.2
|302.2
|Bajaj Auto
|3754.55
|1.49
|3717.4
|3767
|3690
|Larsen & Turbo
|1696.5
|1.48
|1676
|1698.8
|1675.4
|Tech Mahindra
|1449.1
|1.37
|1435
|1457
|1429.5
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1865
|1.36
|1850
|1879
|1845.15
|ITC
|216.75
|1.21
|214.9
|217.25
|214.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UltraTech Cement
|7855
|-1.13
|7970
|7973.05
|7850
|HDFC
|2820.2
|-1.04
|2864.95
|2869
|2810
|BPCL
|492.95
|-1.03
|501
|503
|490.5
|Nestle India
|20242
|-1.03
|20450
|20609.15
|20180
|Tata Steel
|1451.4
|-0.82
|1476
|1476
|1449
|Hindustan Unilever
|2764.45
|-0.79
|2802
|2804
|2751.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|16840
|-0.58
|17000
|17040
|16795.8
|Bajaj Finance
|7415
|-0.41
|7480
|7530
|7408
|UPL
|753
|-0.4
|760.9
|764.85
|751
|HDFC Bank
|1550
|-0.36
|1560
|1564.5
|1546.6
