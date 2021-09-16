September 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets continued to close at a higher level on Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16 while the Nifty 50 gained 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 17,629.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low IndusInd Bank 1131 7.31 1071 1186.5 1071 ITC 230.3 6.62 216.95 233.65 216.3 State Bank of India 465 4.77 444.85 466.1 442.75 Reliance 2424 1.92 2381.55 2436.75 2367 IOC 118.55 1.85 116.7 119 116.15 Kotak Mahindra Bank 1906 1.83 1877 1910 1868 ICICI Bank 726.9 1.76 720 729.4 712.85 Hero MotoCorp 2924.95 1.74 2889 2926 2881.9 BPCL 438.95 1.62 437.5 442.05 435.55 Axis Bank 803.6 1.54 792.5 807.45 789.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Grasim 1578.6 -1.76 1615 1618 1574 Bharti Airtel 715.75 -1.34 735 737 715.4 TCS 3903.05 -1.3 3930 3981.75 3892.1 Shree Cement 30650.15 -1.26 31043.5 31246.25 30305.35 Tata Steel 1436.9 -1.25 1460 1471.9 1431.25 Tech Mahindra 1447.7 -1.17 1464.85 1469 1440 UPL 753.8 -1.09 763 769.75 753.1 JSW Steel 689.3 -1.06 700.05 700.95 688 Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4919.1 -0.88 4981 4996.5 4916.55 Wipro 668.5 -0.82 679.75 680.75 665





