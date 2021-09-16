September 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex rose 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16 while the Nifty 50 gained 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 17,629.50.
- Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|IndusInd Bank
|1131
|7.31
|1071
|1186.5
|1071
|ITC
|230.3
|6.62
|216.95
|233.65
|216.3
|State Bank of India
|465
|4.77
|444.85
|466.1
|442.75
|Reliance
|2424
|1.92
|2381.55
|2436.75
|2367
|IOC
|118.55
|1.85
|116.7
|119
|116.15
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|1906
|1.83
|1877
|1910
|1868
|ICICI Bank
|726.9
|1.76
|720
|729.4
|712.85
|Hero MotoCorp
|2924.95
|1.74
|2889
|2926
|2881.9
|BPCL
|438.95
|1.62
|437.5
|442.05
|435.55
|Axis Bank
|803.6
|1.54
|792.5
|807.45
|789.1
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Grasim
|1578.6
|-1.76
|1615
|1618
|1574
|Bharti Airtel
|715.75
|-1.34
|735
|737
|715.4
|TCS
|3903.05
|-1.3
|3930
|3981.75
|3892.1
|Shree Cement
|30650.15
|-1.26
|31043.5
|31246.25
|30305.35
|Tata Steel
|1436.9
|-1.25
|1460
|1471.9
|1431.25
|Tech Mahindra
|1447.7
|-1.17
|1464.85
|1469
|1440
|UPL
|753.8
|-1.09
|763
|769.75
|753.1
|JSW Steel
|689.3
|-1.06
|700.05
|700.95
|688
|Dr Reddy's Laboratories
|4919.1
|-0.88
|4981
|4996.5
|4916.55
|Wipro
|668.5
|-0.82
|679.75
|680.75
|665
