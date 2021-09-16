  • Menu
September 16: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50 (FIle/Photo)

Highlights

  • The S&P BSE Sensex rose 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16 while the Nifty 50 gained 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 17,629.50.
  • Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Domestic equity markets continued to close at a higher level on Wednesday, September 16, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 417.96 points or 0.71 per cent to close at 59,141.16 while the Nifty 50 gained 110.05 points or 0.63 per cent to end at 17,629.50. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
IndusInd Bank 1131 7.31 1071 1186.5 1071
ITC 230.3 6.62 216.95 233.65 216.3
State Bank of India 465 4.77 444.85 466.1 442.75
Reliance 2424 1.92 2381.55 2436.75 2367
IOC 118.55 1.85 116.7 119 116.15
Kotak Mahindra Bank 1906 1.83 1877 1910 1868
ICICI Bank 726.9 1.76 720 729.4 712.85
Hero MotoCorp 2924.95 1.74 2889 2926 2881.9
BPCL 438.95 1.62 437.5 442.05 435.55
Axis Bank 803.6 1.54 792.5 807.45 789.1

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low
Grasim 1578.6 -1.76 1615 1618 1574
Bharti Airtel 715.75 -1.34 735 737 715.4
TCS 3903.05 -1.3 3930 3981.75 3892.1
Shree Cement 30650.15 -1.26 31043.5 31246.25 30305.35
Tata Steel 1436.9 -1.25 1460 1471.9 1431.25
Tech Mahindra 1447.7 -1.17 1464.85 1469 1440
UPL 753.8 -1.09 763 769.75 753.1
JSW Steel 689.3 -1.06 700.05 700.95 688
Dr Reddy's Laboratories 4919.1 -0.88 4981 4996.5 4916.55
Wipro 668.5 -0.82 679.75 680.75 665



