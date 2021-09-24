September 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets scripted a new history on Friday, September 24, 2021, and ended above the 60,000-mark for the first time. The S&P BSE Sensex added 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 60,048.47. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50 gained 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent and closed at a fresh closing peak of 17,853.20. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.



Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Asian Paints 3445 3.74 3330 3505 3320.85 Eicher Motors 2945 3.08 2861.5 2948.05 2861.5 Mahindra & Mahindra 781 2.97 759.5 782.05 752.55 HCL Technology 1359.75 2.37 1340 1377.75 1337 Bharti Airtel 742.9 2.22 729.05 753 728 HDFC Bank 1599.5 1.88 1579 1607.95 1575 Maruti 6953.3 1.56 6850 7037.8 6848 Grasim 1631.45 1.53 1615 1658 1615 Infosys 1763.8 1.22 1758 1788 1752.45 ICICI Bank 722 0.7 722.6 724.6 716.55

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company's Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1267 -3.92 1320 1324 1258.45 JSW Steel 659.8 -2.58 677.25 679 650.75 State Bank of India 440.65 -2.03 451.1 451.9 440 Divi's Laboratories 5107.8 -2 5235.35 5254 5092 Shree Cement 29330 -1.97 29999 30036.35 29120.05 Axis Bank 796.65 -1.91 812.55 816.95 795.1 ITC 238.2 -1.77 244 244 237.7 NTPC 124 -1.74 126.5 126.7 123.95 ONGC 135.5 -1.63 138.9 139.9 134.5 Tata Consumer 836.9 -1.62 850.65 852 834



