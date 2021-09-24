September 24: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex added 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 60,048.47.
- Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Domestic equity markets scripted a new history on Friday, September 24, 2021, and ended above the 60,000-mark for the first time. The S&P BSE Sensex added 163.11 points or 0.27 per cent to close at 60,048.47. Its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50 gained 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent and closed at a fresh closing peak of 17,853.20. Here is the list of 10 top gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Asian Paints
|3445
|3.74
|3330
|3505
|3320.85
|Eicher Motors
|2945
|3.08
|2861.5
|2948.05
|2861.5
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|781
|2.97
|759.5
|782.05
|752.55
|HCL Technology
|1359.75
|2.37
|1340
|1377.75
|1337
|Bharti Airtel
|742.9
|2.22
|729.05
|753
|728
|HDFC Bank
|1599.5
|1.88
|1579
|1607.95
|1575
|Maruti
|6953.3
|1.56
|6850
|7037.8
|6848
|Grasim
|1631.45
|1.53
|1615
|1658
|1615
|Infosys
|1763.8
|1.22
|1758
|1788
|1752.45
|ICICI Bank
|722
|0.7
|722.6
|724.6
|716.55
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company's Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1267
|-3.92
|1320
|1324
|1258.45
|JSW Steel
|659.8
|-2.58
|677.25
|679
|650.75
|State Bank of India
|440.65
|-2.03
|451.1
|451.9
|440
|Divi's Laboratories
|5107.8
|-2
|5235.35
|5254
|5092
|Shree Cement
|29330
|-1.97
|29999
|30036.35
|29120.05
|Axis Bank
|796.65
|-1.91
|812.55
|816.95
|795.1
|ITC
|238.2
|-1.77
|244
|244
|237.7
|NTPC
|124
|-1.74
|126.5
|126.7
|123.95
|ONGC
|135.5
|-1.63
|138.9
|139.9
|134.5
|Tata Consumer
|836.9
|-1.62
|850.65
|852
|834
