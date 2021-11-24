Servotech bags off-grid solar PV plant order from UP government

Hyderabad: Leading manufacturer of LED lights and solar products, Servotech Power Systems Ltd on Tuesday said that it has bagged off-grid solar PV plant order from Uttar Pradesh New and Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA).

Raman Bhatia, managing director, Servotech Power Systems Ltd, said: "UPNEDA has always focused on providing quality power to the people of the state through renewable and new energy sources. I am certain that this off-grid solar PV project will be completed on time, and our collaboration will continue to assist India in meeting its goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2070."

In this project, Servotech will supply, erect, test and commission the off-grid solar PV power plant at different government offices buildings in Uttar Pradesh.