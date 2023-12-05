  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Share of non-fossil fuels in India's power generation rises to 44%

Share of non-fossil fuels in Indias power generation rises to 44%
x
Highlights

As much as 44 per cent of India's power generation capacity is now based on non-fossil fuels

New Delhi : As much as 44 per cent of India's power generation capacity is now based on non-fossil fuels, Power and Renewable Energy Minister R.K. Singh informed Parliament on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X