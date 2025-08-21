Shreeji Shipping Global IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update

The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO closes today, August 21, after opening on August 19.

The IPO has seen strong demand so far. On the third day (as of 11:40 AM):

Overall subscription: 12.31 times

Retail: 11.79 times

NIIs: 26.26 times

QIBs: 2.77 times

The grey market premium (GMP) is +₹35, showing that investors are willing to pay above the issue price. The estimated listing price is around ₹287, about 14% higher than the IPO price.

IPO Details:

Price Band: ₹240–₹252 per share

Minimum Lot: 58 shares

Total Fundraising: ₹410 crore

Funds will be used for buying ships, repaying debt, and general corporate purposes

Listing Dates: