Shreeji Shipping Global IPO August 21: GMP, Subscription & Listing Update
Highlights
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO closes today with strong subscription and +₹35 GMP. Check subscription status, grey market trends, IPO details, and expected listing.
The Shreeji Shipping Global IPO closes today, August 21, after opening on August 19.
The IPO has seen strong demand so far. On the third day (as of 11:40 AM):
- Overall subscription: 12.31 times
- Retail: 11.79 times
- NIIs: 26.26 times
- QIBs: 2.77 times
The grey market premium (GMP) is +₹35, showing that investors are willing to pay above the issue price. The estimated listing price is around ₹287, about 14% higher than the IPO price.
IPO Details:
- Price Band: ₹240–₹252 per share
- Minimum Lot: 58 shares
- Total Fundraising: ₹410 crore
Funds will be used for buying ships, repaying debt, and general corporate purposes
Listing Dates:
- Allotment: August 22, 2025
- Listing on BSE & NSE: August 26, 2025
