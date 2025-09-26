Live
Sidharth, Kiara new brand faces of vivo
vivo, has onboarded Bollywood’s couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, as the new face of the brand in India. Known for their genuine warmth, authenticity, and inspiring journey, Sidharth and Kiara embody vivo’s commitment to fostering real connections and empowering personal expression.
Their story mirrors vivo’s philosophy of using innovation to create joyful, memorable experiences, inspiring a new generation to capture and celebrate life’s special moments.
At the heart of this partnership lies the vivo V Series—known for its sleek design and portrait photography prowess. Sidharth and Kiara mirror the series’ essence of timeless memories, contemporary style, and personal expression.
Their association adds authenticity and depth, reinforcing the V Series’ commitment to enabling users to create and preserve memorable experiences.