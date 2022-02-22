Sid’s Farm launches awareness campaign on pure milk

Hyderabad: Telangana based premium dairy brand, Sid's Farm has taken up a milky challenge in raising awareness around the consumption of pure and fresh milk and to generate public consciousness around adulterated milk. They will conduct a live milk testing initiative every weekend in different stores. Till now, the campaign has been successfully conducted in 24 stores (Grofers, M Mart, Green Leaf Stores, etc) in Hyderabad.

According to a study by US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), when children and adults are exposed to antibiotics consumption, they are needlessly put at risk for health problems including C. difficile infection. Dangerous antibiotic-resistant infections that can cause severe diarrhea, responsible for several thousands of deaths of children and adults every year.

Kishore Indukuri, Founder and Managing Director of the firm, said: "Significant portions of antibiotics are released through the milk of dairy animals unaltered and exert serious harmful effects on human health. At Sid's Farm, we tirelessly test every litre of milk for three classes of antibiotics apart from other adulterants every day. We are conducting this campaign to create awareness in the public perception, the detrimental effects of consumption of antibiotics, and the urgency of understanding pure, adulterant-free milk."

Founded in 2013, Sid's Farm has been revolutionising the concept of pure, healthy, adulterant-free milk and milk products. Their range of products include skim milk, buffalo's and cow's milk, ghee, butter, curd and paneer.