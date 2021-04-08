Skill Development Ministry to organise 1st regional workshop on PMKVY 3 at Gangtok today

Union Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) will organise the first regional workshop to understand the provisions of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0 (PMKVY 3.0) and to effectively implement the scheme in the North East Region (NER) at Gangtok, Sikkim today.

The states covered include Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. The workshop is aimed at learning from the best practices and understanding the challenges related to PMKVY 3.0 and building a detailed understanding of the use of the Skill India Portal. Some participants will attend the event through videoconferencing.

The workshop will be held to sensitize the State Skill Development Mission (SSDMS) and District Skill Committees (DSCs) for the effective implementation of the PMKVY 3.0.

The workshop intends to provide a platform for discussion on the skilling ecosystem and serve as a medium for the exchange of ideas/thoughts and feedback amongst the participants in paving way for the formulation of upcoming initiatives under PMKVY.

The regional workshop will also play a pivotal role in fostering the agenda of Skill India Mission wherein the involvement of States along with the District Administrators is crucial. Therefore, the State Skill Development Missions of all the eight States have invited all the District Skill Committees (DSCs) from all the districts for the workshop.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana was launched on January 15, 2021, with the support of States/UTs and as envisaged, training under both the components of PMKVY 3.0 has commenced in most of the States/UTs. Around 1.21 crore candidates were trained under PMKVY 2.0 (2016-2020) and PMKVY 3.0 aims at benefitting 8 lakh youth in the scheme period 2020-21 with an outlay of Rs. 948.90 crore.