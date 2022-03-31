Skill-Lync onboards 50 corporate partners; provided job offers to more than 1000 Indian engineers in FY22

Engineering EdTech start-up Skill-Lync has announced that it has partnered with 50 corporates. It has also provided job offers to more than 1000 Indian engineering students in FY22.

Some of the key partnerships that Skill-Lync had last year include leading organizations such as Cyient, Renault-Nissan Technology Business Center India (RNTBCI), TATA Elxsi, Expleo, Verolt, Segula Technologies and so on.

Through these partnerships, Skill-Lync offered job opportunities to young students as well as advanced professionals across various engineering domains such as mechanical, electrical, civil, computer science and electronics.

Partners like Cyient & RNTBCI have also taken up upskilling programs for their employees in the domains of Electric Vehicles, Autonomous Vehicles, and Embedded Systems.

SuryaNarayanan PaneerSelvam, Co-founder of Skill-Lync said, "In line with Govt of India's clarion call to build a skilled economy, Skill-Lync continues to bridge the gap between industry demands and the current workforce. With our comprehensive range of engineering programs, we have established ourselves as credible partners for organizations looking at building an able talent pool. We remain steadfast in our aim to drive suitable career opportunities for our students and create value for our partners by producing the next generation of skilled employees."

Rajendra Kumar Patro, SVP & Head – Global Delivery Operations at Cyient said, "We have partnered with Skill-Lync to ensure that we hire qualified professionals for Embedded software and to up-skill Cyient's new hires. Bridging the skill gap in Embedded software at scale is critical across industry sectors at Cyient. We hope this partnership will ensure that we have the required expertise in Embedded to deliver innovative solutions to our global customers."

Debashis Neogi, Managing Director at Renault-Nissan Technology Business Centre India, said, "We are glad to partner with Skill-Lync for upskilling technical knowledge of our employees in key areas like Vehicle development including electrification and Software, which will help us to deliver products and services to our global and local customers. We will also give a chance to the trained persons of Skill-Lync to be part of our organization to develop their careers."

In Q4, FY 22, Skill-Lync has enrolled students from more than 38 countries for its programs, including geographies such as U.S., UK, UAE, Germany, Australia, Canada among others. In line with its aim to provide aspiring engineers with the right skill set, Skill-Lync's emphasis on emerging engineering technology is delivered through a combination of self-paced and instructor-led sessions.