South Indian Bank ties up with Cyber Treasury

Hyderabad: South Indian Bank has been authorised by Government of Telangana to collect government receipts on their behalf. This allows the public to make payments to Cyber Treasury - the online treasury portal of the State through the Internet Banking platform of the bank - SIBerNet.



Using this, the residents can pay online the fees/charges/taxes, Meeseva, Meeseva RTA, inspector of factories, boilers, fire department, TGBCL, Drugs Control Administration, roads & buildings, agriculture, excise department, ayush, panchayat raj engineering, and police intelligence.South Indian Bank had signed the agreement with Directorate of Treasuries & Accounts, Telangana State at DTA, Abids Hyderabad. Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank said, "Ours is among the six private sector banks empanelled by Telangana State to facilitate payments to Cyber Treasury."