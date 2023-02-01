  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Business

South Indian Bank ties up with Cyber Treasury

South Indian Bank ties up with Cyber Treasury
x

South Indian Bank ties up with Cyber Treasury

Highlights

South Indian Bank has been authorised by Government of Telangana to collect government receipts on their behalf.

Hyderabad: South Indian Bank has been authorised by Government of Telangana to collect government receipts on their behalf. This allows the public to make payments to Cyber Treasury - the online treasury portal of the State through the Internet Banking platform of the bank - SIBerNet.

Using this, the residents can pay online the fees/charges/taxes, Meeseva, Meeseva RTA, inspector of factories, boilers, fire department, TGBCL, Drugs Control Administration, roads & buildings, agriculture, excise department, ayush, panchayat raj engineering, and police intelligence.South Indian Bank had signed the agreement with Directorate of Treasuries & Accounts, Telangana State at DTA, Abids Hyderabad. Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO of South Indian Bank said, "Ours is among the six private sector banks empanelled by Telangana State to facilitate payments to Cyber Treasury."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X