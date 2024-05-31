Sparx unveils new range of shoes

Sparx, a brand that Indian youth like, has launched its product range for Spring Summer Collection 2024. The new range exudes stylish design and seamlessly blends functionality with fashion.



Gaurav Dua Executive Director, Relaxo Footwear Ltd., said, “We're thrilled to unveil our new Spring Summer Collection, designed to meet the demands for stylish yet comfortable footwear. Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking materials featuring customisable fits, the versatile designs of the new range are ideal for both casual outings and daily activities. We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, and we believe this new collection will become the top choice for those seeking both elegance and practicality this season."

Sparx's new collection redefines fashion, style, and comfort with lightweight sandals made from sweat-wicking fabrics. Featuring adjustable fits, the new range support users of all genders and ages in their daily activities. The collection also offers a range of ultra-comfortable and trendy slippers.