Live
- Supreme Court Dismisses Plea on Election Nomination Rejection
- Prevalence of Urinary Incontinence in Women
- iOS 18: Major AI Upgrades and Customization Features Coming Soon
- Dr. Dinesh Shahra Backs Gau Swarga for Indigenous Cow Protection
- Puri Chandan Yatra blast toll rises to 4
- Telangana Junior Colleges to Reopen on June 1 for Academic Year 2024-25
- ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies batters set up 35-run win over Australia in warm-up match
- Delhi Minister Atishi writes to Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat amid water crisis in Delhi
- "SIT probe should be fair and focus on providing justice to victims": Basavaraj Bommai on Prajwal Revanna
- Amit Shah's Spiritual Sojourn: Prayers at Lord Venkateswara
Just In
Sparx unveils new range of shoes
Sparx, a brand that Indian youth like, has launched its product range for Spring Summer Collection 2024. The new range exudes stylish design and...
Sparx, a brand that Indian youth like, has launched its product range for Spring Summer Collection 2024. The new range exudes stylish design and seamlessly blends functionality with fashion.
Gaurav Dua Executive Director, Relaxo Footwear Ltd., said, “We're thrilled to unveil our new Spring Summer Collection, designed to meet the demands for stylish yet comfortable footwear. Made from lightweight, moisture-wicking materials featuring customisable fits, the versatile designs of the new range are ideal for both casual outings and daily activities. We are committed to providing an exceptional customer experience, and we believe this new collection will become the top choice for those seeking both elegance and practicality this season."
Sparx's new collection redefines fashion, style, and comfort with lightweight sandals made from sweat-wicking fabrics. Featuring adjustable fits, the new range support users of all genders and ages in their daily activities. The collection also offers a range of ultra-comfortable and trendy slippers.