Srichakra starts food-grade plastic recycling unit

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Srichakra Polyplast (Srichakra), a leading plastic recycling and waste management company, on Tuesday announced the commissioning of its facility to produce food-grade recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) pellets.

The company has also commissioned its new polyolefins recycling facility that can produce deodorised bottle-to-bottle grade quality polyolefin pellets.

The company has invested more than $10 million to strengthen its recycling capabilities, which allow it to offer the highest grade of recycled plastic to customers in India and global markets such as Europe and the United States.

The first of its kind world-class facility features US Food and Drug Administration approved technology provided by Starlinger, a leading technology provider for high quality plastic recycling, which expands the company's capacity to become the largest solid state polymerised (SSP) PET processor in India.

Ravindra Venkata, CEO and Co-founder, Srichakra, said: "Our approach at Srichakra is focused on using leading-edge technology to create reliable, high-quality materials that help brand-owners reduce their use of virgin plastic.

The new, world-class technology that we have commissioned for operation today not only enables us to produce food-grade recycled plastic for customers, but also gives locally sourced plastic a new life, preventing it from entering the environment."