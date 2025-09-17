Stock Market Rally: Nifty Hits 3-Month High, Sensex Jumps 313 Points

The stock market went up again on Wednesday. Nifty closed at 25,330, which is the highest in the last three months. Sensex also went up by 313 points.

Banks helped the market go higher. Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were the top gainers. Government banks also became stronger.

The Bank index and Midcap index both went up. More companies’ shares increased than those that fell. The market is waiting for America’s money policy news.