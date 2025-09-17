Live
Stock Market Rally: Nifty Hits 3-Month High, Sensex Jumps 313 Points
Highlights
The Indian stock market surged again with Nifty closing at 25,330—its highest in 3 months—and Sensex up 313 points. Banking and PSU stocks fueled the rally as investors eye the U.S. Fed’s policy move.
The stock market went up again on Wednesday. Nifty closed at 25,330, which is the highest in the last three months. Sensex also went up by 313 points.
Banks helped the market go higher. Kotak Mahindra Bank and State Bank of India were the top gainers. Government banks also became stronger.
The Bank index and Midcap index both went up. More companies’ shares increased than those that fell. The market is waiting for America’s money policy news.
