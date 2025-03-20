Stonecraft Group opens AQI monitoring station

Hyderabad: Stonecraft Group, a pioneer in biophilic and sustainable real estate, has inaugurated its state-of-the-art Air Quality Index (AQI) Monitoring Station at Woods Shamshabad. The initiative highlights the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental responsibility and fostering eco-conscious communities. The inauguration ceremony saw the participation of esteemed dignitaries, including Mateja Vodeb Ghosh, Ambassador of the Republic of Slovenia; Tea Pirih, Economic Counsellor of Slovenia; VVL Subhadra Devi (IFS), Additional Commissioner, Urban Biodiversity Wing, GHMC; and Ashok Pavadia, Former Additional Secretary, Government of India. Experts and media representatives also attended the event.

Ambassador Ghosh emphasized the need for global cooperation in sustainable development, commending Stonecraft Group’s leadership in creating well-ventilated, energy-efficient buildings. “It is inspiring to see real estate developers like Stonecraft championing sustainability through projects like the AQI Monitoring Station,” she stated.

Kirthi Chilukuri, Founder & Managing Director of Stonecraft Group, reiterated the importance of responsible urban development. “Sustainability in real estate goes beyond structures- it’s about building healthier communities. Our AQI Monitoring Station is a step toward ensuring cleaner air and environmental consciousness,” he remarked.

The station will provide real-time air quality data, benefiting local communities and supporting long-term environmental improvements. This initiative aligns with Stonecraft Group’s broader vision, reinforced by its recent landmark projects: PGA Golf City, Woods Indresham, and Assisted Living.

With a focus on sustainable living, Stonecraft Group continues to redefine real estate by integrating green solutions and pioneering innovative urban development.