STREAM FOR FREE: LG CHANNELS BRINGS OVER 100 CHANNELS TO LG SMART TVS

LG Electronics India announces the expansion of its free ad-supported TV (FAST) service, LG Channels, which now offers over 100 channels. This service provides users with a diverse array of content across entertainment, music, news, kids, lifestyle, and more – all without any subscription or payment.

With LG Channels, LG SMART TV users can enjoy a viewing experience without set-top boxes, subscriptions, or payments. The service ensures access to a wide variety of content for users, providing convenience in entertainment.

LG Channels caters to a broad audience with popular channels spanning across various genres, ensuring there is something for everyone in the family. The platform also celebrates India’s linguistic diversity, offering content in Hindi, English, and regional languages such as Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, and Bangla.

Hong Ju Jeon, MD- LG Electronics India said "At LG Electronics India, we focus on the entertainment experience for our customers. LG Channels now offers over 100 free channels with content that caters to audiences of all ages and interests. We will continue expanding LG Channels to bring even more personalized content to our customers.”

With the momentum building around FAST channels, LG Channels continues expanding its portfolio, ensuring viewers have access to even more engaging content in the future. This innovation aligns with LG Channels’ mission to deliver diverse, subscription-free entertainment to LG TV users.

LG channels can be accessed on LG smart TV through the LG channel app available on all devices.