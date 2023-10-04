Live
- Let’s come together and celebrate the festive season with Amazon.in #KhushiyanApnoKiAurApniBhi
- National Vodka Day: 3 Vodka-Based Cocktail Recipes To Drive Away Your Mid-Week Blues
- Why only Sisodia, why not BRS or YCP involved in Liquorgate arrested: CPI
- Talasani condemns Chandrababu’s arrest
- Lovlina Borgohain wins historic silver, Parveen takes bronze and boxers finish Asian Games with five medals
- World Animal Welfare Day 2023: Theme, History, Significance, Quotes, and Interesting Facts
- World Space Week 2023: Celebrate the Cosmos with Kids, Quotes, Movies, and More!
- Citizens demand extension of timings of Hyderabad’s Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Asian Games: Sindhu, Prannoy, Rankireddy/Shetty only Indians to reach quarters
- Dyson enters Indian wearable market, launches noise-cancelling headphones
Just In
Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod to market HIV drugHIV drug
Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.
New Delhi: Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.
Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global, a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval for Efavirenz (600mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), Tenofovir Disproxil Fumurate (300mg), (EET) tablets from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement. The company's product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Atripla Tablets of Gilead Sciences LLC, it added. As per per IQVIA, Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumurate tablet (EET) has a market opportunity of USD 7.5 million in the US. Shares of Strides Pharma Science ended 2.51 per cent up at Rs 508.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday