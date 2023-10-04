Strides Pharma gets USFDA nod to market HIV drugHIV drug

New Delhi: Strides Pharma Science on Wednesday said its subsidiary has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic version of Gilead Sciences' Atripla tablets which are indicated to help control HIV infection.



Singapore-based Strides Pharma Global, a stepdown wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has received approval for Efavirenz (600mg), Emtricitabine (200mg), Tenofovir Disproxil Fumurate (300mg), (EET) tablets from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA), the drug firm said in a statement. The company's product is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to Atripla Tablets of Gilead Sciences LLC, it added. As per per IQVIA, Efavirenz, Emtricitabine and Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumurate tablet (EET) has a market opportunity of USD 7.5 million in the US. Shares of Strides Pharma Science ended 2.51 per cent up at Rs 508.20 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday