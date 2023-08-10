Live
Stringent laws protecting consumers from cybercrime: MoS IT
New Delhi: The centregovernment aims to ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for Indian citizens, keeping in view the emerging challenges of cybercrimes, and has taken several steps towards reaching this goal, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, said on Wednesday.
Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said the Information Technology Act-2000 (IT Act) and its rules contain provisions for safeguarding ‘Digital Nagriks’ from cybercrimes.
“The IT Act penalises various offences relating to computer resources, including tampering with computer source documents (section 65), dishonestly or fraudulently damaging computer system (section 66), identity theft (section 66C), cheating by impersonation (section 66D), cyber terrorism (section 66F), securing unauthorised access to protected system (section 70), etc,” he informed. In addition to cyber offences, it also provides for various offences that serve to secure the digital space for women.