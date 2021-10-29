Strobes raises undisclosed amount from SucSEED Indovation Fund

Strobes raises undisclosed amount from SucSEED Indovation FundMachine learning-based vulnerability management platform Strobes has secured an undisclosed amount as growth capital from Hyderabad-headquartered SucSEED Indovation Fund in pre-series A round. It aims to reduce the cyber security risks through effective and efficient vulnerability management. With this fund, the company plans to gain traction in the US market.

The platform aggregates security risks from all sources, automatically removes duplicates and prioritises vulnerabilities based on threat intel that runs on machine learning and provides visibility to top-level management by quantifying risk and providing the cyber risk score.

Unlike other vulnerability management platforms, Strobes integrates with popular open-source scanners, top commercial scanners that include SAST, DAST, mobile, network, cloud, and container security scanners. It streamlines and prioritises resolution efforts with intelligent prioritization metrics saving the team's 35 per cent of the operational time that goes into vulnerability management.

"Pandemic was a blessing in disguise for us as we were able to ramp up the development of our product especially releasing the SaaS version of Strobes." Venu Rao, the Founder and CEO of Strobes said, "No code workflow, aggregating vulnerabilities from multiple sources and prioritization using ML-based threat intel is how Strobes is filling in a previously existing gap of vulnerability managemen

Vikrant Varshney Co-Founder and Managing Partner of SucSEED Indovation Fund, said: "We believe that a company's internal information and its security are the utmost valuable assets to any company. A report stated that damage related to cybercrime is projected to hit $6 trillion annually by 2021 and protecting it at an early stage for companies is crucial. Our investment in this field will further help to grow the technology and enhance the overall security"