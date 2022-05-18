Surface Measurement Systems of UK to set up lab in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: UK-headquartered Surface Measurement Systems has announced establishment of Particle Characterisation Laboratory in Hyderabad and aggressive expansion plans for the next 2 years. Spread across 7,000 sqm, the facility will be a state-of-the-art laboratory with focus on pharmaceutical powder characterisation. The facility will be world centre of excellence for powder characterisation for SMS and is slated to attract both global and local Indian pharmaceutical customers.

The announcement was made after Minister KT Rama Rao's meeting with the leaders of Surface Measurement Systems- Professor Daryl Williams, Managing Director, Daniel Villalobos, Global Channel Management & International Sales Manager, Syed Qutubuddin, Director, India Operations in London. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were present at the meeting.

The company leadership briefed the minister that Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only laboratory in India to offer specialised particle characterisation test services. The expertise in Particle Characterisation Laboratories as well as Surface Measurement Systems, will allow these particle characterisation test services to be offered globally, with a focus on pharmaceutical powders. Specialist test services will include Dynamic Vapour Sorption measurement of water sorption isotherms of powders, as well as Inverse Gas Chromatographic determination of powder surface area and surface energy. Particle Characterisation Laboratories will be the only contract test laboratory in the world offering these specialist powder characterisation methods. "I'm extremely happy to announce the entry of Surface Measurement Systems in Hyderabad. Establishment of this facility, is a testament to the city's leadership position in the pharmaceutical sector and will accelerate growth in the sector," KTR said.