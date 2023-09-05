Live
Just In
Surya Roshni launches new products
Highlights
Lighting and consumer durables maker Surya Roshni Limited on Monday launched a range of products designed especially for the upcoming festive season.
In addition to Platina Led bulb, the brand launched indoor and outdoor lighting products which include Profile Strip light, Slim Trim and Shine Nxt Downlighter, for indoor decorations; Jag Mag String light and Sparkle Rope light, for outdoor decorations.
The other new offerings include Rice Cooker (indicook), Juicer Mixer Grinder (Aspire, Galaxy-i), Heavyweight Dry Irons (Shakti Plus, Bolt), InfraRed and Induction Cooktops, and a range of Storage and Instant Water heaters (5.5litre).
