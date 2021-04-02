Suzuki’s Gujarat Plant C in India Starts Operation

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday, April 2, 2021, announced that Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) has commenced production from the third unit at its Ahmedabad-based manufacturing facility.

The auto major in a regulatory filing said, "SMG has completed construction of the Plant C and started production from April 2021."

With production starting at Plant C, which has an annual production ability of 2,50,000 units, together with Plant A and Plant B, the total ability of SMG will be 7,50,000 units. Together with Maruti Suzuki's production ability of 1.5 million units, Suzuki's production ability of automobiles in India will be 2.25 million units. All automobiles that will be produced in SMG will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki.

Plant A started operating in February 2017, and Plant B and Powertrain Plant in January 2019. In October 2020, SMG became the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve accumulated automobile production of 1 million units.

Suzuki will continuously meet the automobile market demand in India, which is estimated to grow further, and also encourage exportation to the global market, thus contributing to the "Make in India" initiative promoted by the Government of India.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation for the production of automobiles in India. Suzuki established SMG in March 2014, aiming to secure production ability in preparation for the automobile market growth in India, as well as for expansion of exports from India.