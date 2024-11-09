Live
- Indian startups raise over $138 million this week
- Flipkart’s logistics arm Ekart sees 5-fold surge in net loss at Rs 1,718 crore in FY24
- Beleaguered airline SpiceJet to launch seaplane operations in India next year
- Google's Gemini-Powered Vids App Launches for Easy AI Video Presentations
- Telangana Government Announces 2025 Holiday Schedule
- Doctor explains why a low-salt diet may not be healthy for everyone
- 'Only forward-thinking wins': Wolff on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari and Mercedes’ future
- UnifyApps Raises $20M Series A to Deliver AI Agents Across the Enterprise
- BJP will protect Jharkhand’s ‘Roti, Maati, Beti’: Amit Shah
- Neeraj Chopra announces javelin legend Jan Zelezny as his new coach
Just In
Swiggy IPO gets oversubscribed by 3.59X
The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday and ended with 3.59 times subscription.
New Delhi: The Rs 11,327-crore initial public offer of food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy fully subscribed on the final day of the share sale on Friday and ended with 3.59 times subscription.The initial share sale received bids for 57,53,07,536 shares against 16,01,09,703 shares on offer, translating into 3.59 times subscription, as per NSE data. The portion for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 6.02 times, while retail individual investors (RIIs) received 1.14 times subscriptions.
The quota for non-institutional investors fetched 41 per cent of subscriptions. Swiggy on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 5,085 crore from anchor investors. The Bengaluru-based company's IPO has a price range of Rs 371-390 a share. The company's IPO (Initial Public Offer) has a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore. The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about USD 11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper end of the price band.