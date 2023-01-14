T-Hub, DVC partner for funding startups

Hyderabad: US and India-based cross-border venture capital (VC) firm Dallas Venture Capital on Friday announced the DVC India Fund and partnership with T-Hub. The partnership is part of DVC's focus in 2023 to support startups scale their business enabling them to increase their customer base.

Through the partnership with T-Hub in place, DVC will be able to connect with fast-growing, innovative startups. These startups will get the support to create innovative technology that meets global market needs. "This partnership between two promising institutions aims to make Telangana a leading IT hub. Our State has great potential to meet the growing demands of the global IT industry.

Organisations like DVC and T-Hub, with their expertise and understanding of the international market will be able to maximize the success of startups not only in Telangana but across India," the Minister for IT, Government of Telangana, K T Rama Rao said while addressing the gathering.