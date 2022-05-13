Tapsee Pannu appointed brand ambassador for Gynoveda

Visakhapatnam Gynoveda, an fem tech brand which claims to be the world's first in the field with the vision to make Indian women free of all menstrual and reproductive problems, on Friday said it has brought on board noted actress Taapsee Pannu as its brand ambassador.

As a part of this association, Gynoveda launches the campaign #AyurvedaForHealthyPeriods. The digital-first company is offering easily accessible, affordable Ayurvedic treatments across 20,000 pincodes to solve various gynecological issues like PCOS, PCOD, period irregularities, vaginal discharge and infertility problems faced by 80 million women in India and over 800 million globally.

According to a release, as a brand, Gynoveda has always encouraged women to prioritise their health and speak freely about their intimate health issues in order to prevent them from turning into chronic ailments.

As this direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand witness outpour of customers &; love and cult following for its highly efficacious ayurvedic proprietary medicines made of clinically researched rare herbs, this is the right time for Gynoveda to team up with Taapsee Pannu who has actively championed deep rooted societal changes especially that impacts women's health and emotional well-being, the release stated.