Tata Capital IPO: All You Need to Know

Tata Group has issued the latest public issue — the Tata Capital IPO, which opened today and will be available for subscription until 8 October 2025.

Tata Capital IPO price band

The price band ranges from ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share and wiil be listed on both BSE and NSE.

NBFC plans to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from this public issue. It contains a mix of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).

Tata Capital IPO GMP

The shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. Earlier, it was ₹ 20. However, it is expected to rise soon.

Total offerineg: l ₹15,511.87 crore offering,

Issuance of new shares: ₹6,846 crore

Reserved for the OFS route: ₹8,665.87

Interested bidders can apply in lots. Each lot contains 46 shares.

Allotment date: 9 October 2025

Listing date: 13 October 2025.

Official registrar of the book build issue: MUFG Intime India Private Limited

Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital have been appointed book-running lead managers of the book build issue.