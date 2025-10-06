Live
Tata Capital IPO: All You Need to Know
Tata Group has issued the latest public issue — the Tata Capital IPO, which opened today and will be available for subscription until 8 October 2025.
Tata Capital IPO price band
The price band ranges from ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share and wiil be listed on both BSE and NSE.
NBFC plans to raise ₹15,511.87 crore from this public issue. It contains a mix of a fresh issue and an Offer for Sale (OFS).
Tata Capital IPO GMP
The shares are available at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market today. Earlier, it was ₹ 20. However, it is expected to rise soon.
Total offerineg: l ₹15,511.87 crore offering,
Issuance of new shares: ₹6,846 crore
Reserved for the OFS route: ₹8,665.87
Interested bidders can apply in lots. Each lot contains 46 shares.
Allotment date: 9 October 2025
Listing date: 13 October 2025.
Official registrar of the book build issue: MUFG Intime India Private Limited
Kotak Mahindra Capital, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Global Markets India, HDFC Bank, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, IIFL Capital Services, JP Morgan India, SBI Capital Markets, and Axis Capital have been appointed book-running lead managers of the book build issue.