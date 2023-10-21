Tata CLiQ Luxury introduces a streetwear portfolio with the launch of Capsul

Bangalore : The luxury fashion portfolio on Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, features an assortment of global and Indian luxury brands that have been mindfully curated for consumers. In its effort to strengthen the assortment and enhance the consumer experience by offering a diverse range of brands across premium, bridge to luxury, and luxury segments catering to the varied interests of consumers, Tata CLiQ Luxury has expanded its streetwear portfolio with the launch of Capsul, India’s first multi-brand streetwear retailer. The Capsul boutique on the platform offers an exciting curation of limited-edition streetwear inspired by pop culture, art, and high fashion that will assist fashion enthusiasts in putting together statement ensembles for any occasion.

Founded in 2018 by Meenakshi Singh and Bhavisha Dave, Capsul was launched with the aim of building a community for streetwear in India by curating a selected range of products designed by culturally rich labels founded by thought leaders and storytellers from all over the world. Driven by their shared passion for streetwear, the duo capitalised on the opportunity offered by the growing streetwear phenomenon, whose impact is evident in global culture, sports, music, and fashion, and introduced these brands to their Indian fans as well. Capsul’s collection on the platform caters to the needs of Millennials and Gen Z by offering them a fresh perspective on contemporary fashion and allowing them to explore and experiment with a diverse range of styles, from classic luxury to cutting-edge streetwear.

As a brand, Capsul encourages slow fashion, which aligns with Tata CLiQ Luxury’s ‘Slow Commerce’ brand philosophy, where the focus is on buying pieces that are an expression of one’s personality. The Capsul boutique on the platform offers consumers a range of leading international brands across apparel and accessories, such as Big Billionaire Club, Carhartt WIP, HUF, Icecream, Market, Pleasures, RIPNDIP, Stable, The Hundreds, and Thrashers, and more.

Commenting on the launch, Gopal Asthana, CEO, Tata CLiQ, said, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, our efforts are focused on curating a thoughtful selection of brands and offering an elevated shopping experience to discerning shoppers, including shoppers from a younger demographic. As we continue to expand our existing luxury fashion portfolio, we are elated to introduce streetwear on the platform with the launch of Capsul, which brings an exciting dimension to our existing offerings. Capsul’s streetwear is the power dressing in casual wear, as it curates a distinctive selection of international streetwear luxury brands that resonate with fashion-forward individuals seeking to express themselves via unique styles. We look forward to a fruitful partnership and being the go-to destination for consumers looking to shop for streetwear.”

Meenakshi Singh, Director, Capsul, said, “We're delighted to launch our brand on Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform. Our mission at Capsul has always been to curate unique international streetwear brands for those with a distinct style. This partnership will help us to expand our reach and increase our access to discerning fashion-savvy, younger consumers across the country who are looking to shop from the most celebrated streetwear brands that reflect their personalities."

Shop for iconic streetwear labels from Capsul from the comfort of your home only on Tata CLiQ Luxury - https://luxury.tatacliq.com/capsul

About Tata CLiQ Luxury:

Redefining the term luxury in India – one that reflects the flawless values of thoughtfulness, authenticity, timeliness, and quality – Tata CLiQ Luxury embraces the principles of the Slow Commerce brand philosophy to enhance consumers’ online luxury shopping experience. Here, the attention shifts to finer details, craftsmanship, heritage, and the tranquillity and value of an experience, where browsing is a delight and quality are nurtured.

As India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers premium & luxury brands across a range of categories, including Accessories, Apparel, Beauty & Fragrances, Fashion, Gourmet, Handbags, Home, Sneakers & Footwear, Stationery, and Watches. The platform delivers an unparalleled shopping experience through careful curation of brands, thoughtfully developed brand stores, luxury delivery and unboxing experiences designed to bring luxury shopping to the customer's doorstep, and personalized privilege programs, managed by attentive relationship managers.

Tata CLiQ Luxury is committed to responsible business practices. In an endeavour to support our green goals, the circular packaging program allows customers to return their empty packaging boxes after their purchase is received, thereby enabling the brand to recover, refurbish, and reuse them.