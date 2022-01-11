Tata Consumer Products appoints Gharry Eccles as President - International Business

Tata Consumer Products today announced the appointment of Gharry Eccles as President- International Business effective January 17, 2022. Gharry Eccles will be based in Greenford, London.

Adil Ahmad who currently holds this role will be retiring from the Company on May 31 2022, after a successful tenure of 7 years. During his tenure, Adil led several initiatives to strengthen the International Business and deliver strong performance across key markets. Gharry will work closely with Adil over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Gharry was earlier with Cereal Partners Worldwide – a joint venture between Nestle and General Mills - where he was Vice President, with business responsibility for the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand covering over 1000 employees, three factories and two R&D centres. He brings rich experience in consumer products from organizations such as PZ Cussons PLC, Muller Dairy Ltd, The Wrigley Company and Kimberly Clarke, Europe.

Tata Consumer Products Limited is a focused consumer products company uniting the principal food and beverage interests of the Tata Group under one umbrella. The Company's portfolio of products includes tea, coffee, water, RTD, salt, pulses, spices, ready-to-cook and ready to eat offerings, breakfast cereals, snacks and mini-meals. Tata Consumer Products is the 2nd largest branded tea company in the world.