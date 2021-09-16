Tata Lockheed Martin delivers 150th empennage

Hyderabad: Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd (TLMAL) delivered 150th C-130J Super Hercules empennage from its manufacturing facility located at Adibatla in the Hyderabad. The delivery milestone highlights the ongoing success of Lockheed Martin's Make in India partnership with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) established more than a decade ago.

TLMAL, a joint venture between TASL and Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, was established in 2010 in alignment with the Indian Air Force's acquisition of its first six C-130J 30 Super Hercules airlifters. It has the distinction of being the single global source of C-130J empennage assemblies that are installed on all new Super Hercules aircraft produced in Marietta, Georgia in the United States. Empennage assemblies produced by TLMAL include the aircraft's horizontal and vertical stabilisers along with leading edges and tip assemblies. The TLMAL team also previously manufactured sets of C-130J center wing box components and introduced a cutting-edge 4,700 sq-mtr metal-to-metal bonding facility in May 2018. TLMAL currently employs close to 700 people.

TLMAL empennages are included in C-130Js that support critical worldwide search and rescue, peacekeeping, combat delivery, maritime patrol and special operations.