Tata-Mistry case : NCLAT dismisses RoC plea

New Delhi: The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal on Monday dismissed the Registrar of Companies' petition seeking modification of the judgement in the Tata-Mistry case and said its ruling had not cast any aspersions on the RoC.

"There is no ground to amend judgement dated December 18, 2019," a two-member NCLAT bench said.

On December 18, the tribunal ruled reinstating Cyrus Mistry as the Executive Chairman of Tata Group and also termed conversion of Tata Sons from a public company to a private one by the RoC as "illegal".

Tata Sons, Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata and TCS have separately moved the Supreme Court against the NCLAT order.

In its plea, RoC -- under the corporate affairs ministry -- had sought to be impleaded as a party in the two petitions and deletion of words "illegal" and "with the help of the RoC" used by the NCLAT in its 172-page judgement.