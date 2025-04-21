Tata Motors and Tata Power Renewable Energy Partner to Develop 131 MW Wind-Solar Hybrid Project

Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile manufacturer, and Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power and a frontrunner in India’s clean energy transition, have signed a landmark Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) to co-develop a 131 MW wind-solar hybrid renewable energy project.

Set to generate approximately 300 million units of clean electricity annually, the project is expected to offset over 2 lakh tons of CO₂ emissions each year. Enabled through co-investment and a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), this integrated wind-solar hybrid solution will provide a reliable supply of green, cost-effective energy exclusively to Tata Motors’ six manufacturing facilities in Maharashtra and Gujarat, supporting the production of both commercial and passenger vehicles.

This initiative significantly advances the Tata Motors’ clean energy transition for achieving its RE-100 commitment ahead of the 2030 target and accelerates meaningful progress toward climate-resilient operations. It also marks a major milestone in Tata Motors’ sustainability roadmap, aligning with its broader ambition to achieve net-zero emissions and lead the shift towards environmentally responsible manufacturing.

Signing the PPA, Vishal Badshah, Vice President – Operations, Commercial Vehicles, Tata Motors, said, "As a key driver of India’s mobility and logistics ecosystem, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles is proud to lead by example in sustainable manufacturing. This project reinforces our commitment to integrate renewable energy into our operations and reducing our carbon footprint while meeting our RE-100 goals. It also reflects our broader purpose of delivering mobility solutions that are sustainable at every stage—from production to performance."

Pramod Choudhary, Vice President – Operations, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, mentioned that, “We are committed to transition to clean energy for building a future ready automotive business. With this PPA our plants in Maharashtra and Gujarat will take a significant leap in our journey towards Green Manufacturing, complementing India’s green transition. It’s a defining step towards making our Passenger Vehicle Operations greener, smarter, and more resilient on sustainable basis.”