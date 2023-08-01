Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
TATA MOTORS - Monthly volume performance - JUL-23
TATA MOTORS — Monthly volume performance - JUL-23 – Himanshu Singh – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd
Overall, largely in line numbers with EVs continuing to aid PV growth. Heavy trucks and buses continue to see good growth, while LCVs decline.
PV Total (includes EV) was flattish YoY by 0.1% to 47,689 units, and MoM by 0.7%
EV Total grew YoY by 52.5% to 6,329 units, contracted MoM by -9.9%
EV penetration (%) expanded YoY by 456bps to 13.3%, contracted MoM by -156bps
PV ICE Total contracted YoY by -4.9% to 41,360 units, grew MoM by 2.5%
M&HCV grew YoY by 13.8% to 8,502 units, contracted MoM by -11.7%
Total CV Domestic was flattish YoY by -0.8% to 31,216 units, contracted MoM by -5.8%
Total Domestic sales was flattish YoY by -0.2% to 78,844 units, and MoM by -1.9%
Total Exports sales contracted YoY by -36.4% to 1,789 units, grew MoM by 38.7%