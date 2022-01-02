Tata Motors registered total sales of 1,99,633 units in Q3 FY22; Grew by 26% over Q3 FY21

Tata Motors Limited today announced its sales in the domestic & international market for Q3 FY22 grew by 26.6 per cent YoY at 1,99,633 vehicles, compared to 1,58,218 units during Q3 FY21.

Its domestic sales stood at 66,307 units in December 2021, which is 24 per cent up from 53,430 units sold in December 2020. In Q3FY22 the domestic sales stood at 1,89,531 units, up 26 per cent from 1,50,961 units sold in Q3FY21.

Tata Motors' commercial vehicle domestic sale in Q3FY22 stood at 90,529 units, which is 10 per cent higher than 82,155 units sold in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (Q3FY21).

Commercial vehicle exports grew 33 per cent in Q3FY22 at 9,541 units against 7,168 units exported in Q3FY21.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, "Tata Motors' Commercial Vehicle domestic sale in Q3 FY22 at 90,529 units was 15 per cent higher than the previous quarter (Q2 FY22) and 10 per cent higher than the same quarter last year (Q3 FY21). The retail was ahead of the wholesale by 15 per cent in December'21, enabling inventory alignment. The SCV and ILCV segments continued to benefit from the growth in e-commerce and the increasing need for last-mile delivery. Construction and infrastructure spending by central and state Governments plus rising activity in sectors such as mining, petroleum-oil-lubricants and allied industries facilitated the demand for M&HCVs."

Mr Wagh added, "The International business too continued its recovery momentum and grew by 10 per cent over the previous quarter (Q2 FY22) and 33 per cent over the same quarter last year (Q3 FY21). Going forward, we expect the situation to remain fluid as the semiconductor shortage continues, instances of Covid begin to rise and underlying demand continues to remain under pressure. We are keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and sharpening our agile, multi-pronged approach to fulfil customer orders"

The sales of passenger vehicles, which includes ICE and EV, grew 44 per cent at 99,002 units in Q3FY22 compared to 68,806 units sold in Q3FY21.