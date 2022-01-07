Tata Steel’s deliveries fell 3% in Q3FY22; production grew 2%

Tata Steel today reported that its overall deliveries fell 2.96 per cent to 6.88 million tonnes in the quarter ended December 2021 (Q3FY22). Deliveries stood at 7.09 million tonnes in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q3FY21).

The steelmaker said that its production grew by 2.36 QoQ to 7.68 million tonnes in Q3FY22 compared to 7.51 million tonnes produced in Q3FY21.

Tata Steel India's crude steel production grew 4.34 per cent to 4.80 million tonnes in Q3FY22 compared to 4.60 million tonnes in Q3FY21. However, its deliveries fell by 5.16 per cent to 4.41 million tonnes in the reported quarter against 4.65 million tonnes delivered last year.





Tata Steel Europe's production declined 1.15 per cent to 2.56 million tonnes in Q3FY22 compared to 2.59 million tonnes in Q3FY21. However, deliveries grew by 1.89 per cent to 2.15 million tonnes in the reported quarter against 2.11 million tonnes.



Tata Steel South East Asia's crude steel production remained flat at 0.32 million tonnes. The deliveries also remained almost flat at 0.32 million tonnes compared to 0.33 million tonnes delivered last year.

Tata Steel India has undertaken several vaccination drives at all its operating locations. Currently, around 99 per cent of its employees (including contract employees) are vaccinated for the first dose and 95% of employees (including contract employees) are fully vaccinated. The company continues to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and take appropriate actions in line with the directions issued by the regulatory authorities, keeping in view the health and safety of its employees and the community, and the interests of its customers and other stakeholders.