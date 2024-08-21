Tatas’ iPhone unit to begin production soon

New Delhi: In a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, business conglomerate Tata Group is geared up for a new iPhone assembly plant in the country that is likely to become operational in the festive quarter of 2024.

The iPhone unit by Tata is being built in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The iPhone facility is expected to employ over 50,000 workers, mostly women.

The 250-acre Hosur plant will manufacture iPhones using components from a unit that Tata set up a couple of years ago. Tata Electronics is reportedly investing Rs6,000 crore in the new plant.

The Tata Group acquired Taiwanese electronics manufacturer Wistron’s India operations for $125 million in October last year. The iPhone contract manufacturers in India now include Foxconn, Tata and Pegatron.

Reports first surfaced in December last year that the Tata Group is planning to build one of India’s largest iPhone assembly plants in Tamil Nadu’s Hosur. Tata already operates the iPhone manufacturing plant in Karnataka, which it has purchased from Wistron.

The shift in Apple manufacturing in the country happens as the tech giant aims to manufacture more than 50 million iPhones in India per year.